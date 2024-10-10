ETV Bharat / sports

₹22.98 Lakhs Salary, 50 Day Holiday, Free Health Insurance, Permanent Contract: Ronaldo's Madrid Hotel Offers Perks For Staff

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned footballer from Portugal, is the highest-paid athlete globally. The 39-year-old has been planning for his life after retirement. Ronaldo, aware of the challenges footballers face after retirement, has ventured into various businesses, including a partnership with the Pestana Hotel Group to establish a hotel chain.

Ronaldo currently owns five hotels in the world's biggest cities like Madrid, Funchal, Lisbon, Marrakech, and New York. According to La Sexta, his Madrid hotel is actively recruiting staff for multiple roles and is offering attractive perks as part of the remuneration package.

In 2015, Ronaldo began his hotel investments in collaboration with the Pestana Hotel Group and Madeiran compatriot Dionisio Pestana. The initial investment exceeded ₹275.73 Crores (30 million Euros) to launch the first hotel in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira, Portugal.

Ronaldo's hotel chain is offering an average salary after tax of about ₹22.98 lakhs. per month and 50 days of leave per annum. This is significantly higher than the average salary in hotels in Spain, which is approximately ₹50.5k with 20 days of leave.