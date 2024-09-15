Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined With Viral Infection, To Miss AFC Asian Champions League Opener

Saudi Arabia: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been sidelined with a viral infection and will miss Al Nassr's next match against Al-Shorta in the AFC Asian Champions League opener, starting on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Ronaldo, who recently became the first footballer to achieve the 900-goals landmark, plays for Al Nassr and has been suffering from a viral infection. Al-Nassr are currently under pressure to produce under manager Luis Castro after a slow start in the league despite their recent high-profile acquisitions to the squad as it solely relies on Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

"Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection," said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

"The team's doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result, he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery."

The Portuguese footballer has 902 career goals under his belt and he has already expressed his willingness to play until he makes it to the 1000-goal mark. However, his performance in the Euro Cup 2024 wasn't up to expectations as he failed to score at least one goal in the tournament.