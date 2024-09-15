ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined With Viral Infection, To Miss AFC Asian Champions League Opener

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection and will miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener this week at Iraq's Al Shorta, scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

Saudi Arabia: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been sidelined with a viral infection and will miss Al Nassr's next match against Al-Shorta in the AFC Asian Champions League opener, starting on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Ronaldo, who recently became the first footballer to achieve the 900-goals landmark, plays for Al Nassr and has been suffering from a viral infection. Al-Nassr are currently under pressure to produce under manager Luis Castro after a slow start in the league despite their recent high-profile acquisitions to the squad as it solely relies on Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

"Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection," said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

"The team's doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result, he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery."

The Portuguese footballer has 902 career goals under his belt and he has already expressed his willingness to play until he makes it to the 1000-goal mark. However, his performance in the Euro Cup 2024 wasn't up to expectations as he failed to score at least one goal in the tournament.

