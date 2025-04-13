ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores World-Class Volley To Help Al-Nassr’s Comeback Win In Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in Al-Nassr’s victory in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Saudi Pro League
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST

Al Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, which included a world-class volley, to help Al-Nassr secure a thrilling comeback win while visiting Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Al Riyadh took an early lead in the match as Faïz Selemani found the back of the net in the first half stoppage time. However, in the second half, Ronaldo scored a couple of goals in eight minutes to ensure Al Nassr grabbed all four points.

His first goal came in the 56th minute with the Portuguese forward scoring from a close range into an empty net via a free kick routine. However, it was his second goal that drew everyone’s attention.

Ronaldo unleashes a powerful volley

A cross from ROnaldo’s teammate was cleared to the edge of the box by the opposition’s defender, but the Portugese superstar took control of the ball and unleashed a unstoppable volley into the top corner of the goal.

The 40-year-old has racked up four goals in his last couple of matches, including his two goals against Al Hilal last week. He has also scored goals in five matches on a trot. The former Manchester United forward might have ended the game with one assist as well, but John Duran’s strike flew over the crossbar.

Al Nassr are currently in the third position in the points table, one point behind second-placed Al Hilal and eight points behind Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo has been making waves in the Saudi Pro League with his performance this season. The Portugal footballer has been consistent, as always, in the tournament and is showing some consistency with his performance.

