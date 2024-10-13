ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Adds To His Record Goal Tally In Poland; Portugal Scripts 3-1 Win

Portugal registered a 3-1 triumph over Poland on Saturday in the UEFA Nationa League and Cristiano Ronaldo contributed to the win with a brilliant goal.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Portugal vs Poland
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

Warsaw (Poland): Portugal’s football star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the team’s victory over Poland by 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League. The team kept their record intact in the Nations League with their third win in the tournament. Bernando Silva gave Portugal the lead with a goal in the 28th minute followed by Ronaldo extending it to 2-0 with a goal nine minutes later.

Poland’s Piotr Zelinski tried to pave the way for the comeback with a goal in the 78th minute. However, Jan Bednarek’s own goal in the 88th minute made the scoreline 3-1. Ronaldo also scored the third consecutive goal in the Nations League fixture. The 39-year-old extended his tally of international goals to 133.

Roberto Martínez’s men maintained a 100 % record in Group A1 while Poland is at the third position in the group with three points.

In another fixture of the day, Northern Ireland managed only a goalless draw in the match against Belarus. The match was played in West Hungary and the shift in the venue was due to the Belarusian involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Liverpool’s Conor Bradly led the side for the first time and had struck one into the back of the net in the 10th minute but the flag was up and it was offside. Belarus’ Fedor Lapoukhov showcased his brilliant goalkeeping skills to deny the opposition a chance to take the lead in the fixture. After a goalless draw, Belarus is at the top of the standings in Group C3 while Northern Ireland is in third place in the points table.

Read More

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Emotional Tribute To His Late Father On His Birth Anniversary After Scoring In Al-Nassr’s Win
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined With Viral Infection, To Miss AFC Asian Champions League Opener

Warsaw (Poland): Portugal’s football star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the team’s victory over Poland by 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League. The team kept their record intact in the Nations League with their third win in the tournament. Bernando Silva gave Portugal the lead with a goal in the 28th minute followed by Ronaldo extending it to 2-0 with a goal nine minutes later.

Poland’s Piotr Zelinski tried to pave the way for the comeback with a goal in the 78th minute. However, Jan Bednarek’s own goal in the 88th minute made the scoreline 3-1. Ronaldo also scored the third consecutive goal in the Nations League fixture. The 39-year-old extended his tally of international goals to 133.

Roberto Martínez’s men maintained a 100 % record in Group A1 while Poland is at the third position in the group with three points.

In another fixture of the day, Northern Ireland managed only a goalless draw in the match against Belarus. The match was played in West Hungary and the shift in the venue was due to the Belarusian involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Liverpool’s Conor Bradly led the side for the first time and had struck one into the back of the net in the 10th minute but the flag was up and it was offside. Belarus’ Fedor Lapoukhov showcased his brilliant goalkeeping skills to deny the opposition a chance to take the lead in the fixture. After a goalless draw, Belarus is at the top of the standings in Group C3 while Northern Ireland is in third place in the points table.

Read More

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Emotional Tribute To His Late Father On His Birth Anniversary After Scoring In Al-Nassr’s Win
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined With Viral Infection, To Miss AFC Asian Champions League Opener
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CRISTIANO RONALDOPORTUGAL VS POLANDUEFA NATIONS LEAGUE STANDINGSUEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.