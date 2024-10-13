UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Adds To His Record Goal Tally In Poland; Portugal Scripts 3-1 Win

Warsaw (Poland): Portugal’s football star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the team’s victory over Poland by 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League. The team kept their record intact in the Nations League with their third win in the tournament. Bernando Silva gave Portugal the lead with a goal in the 28th minute followed by Ronaldo extending it to 2-0 with a goal nine minutes later.

Poland’s Piotr Zelinski tried to pave the way for the comeback with a goal in the 78th minute. However, Jan Bednarek’s own goal in the 88th minute made the scoreline 3-1. Ronaldo also scored the third consecutive goal in the Nations League fixture. The 39-year-old extended his tally of international goals to 133.

Roberto Martínez’s men maintained a 100 % record in Group A1 while Poland is at the third position in the group with three points.

In another fixture of the day, Northern Ireland managed only a goalless draw in the match against Belarus. The match was played in West Hungary and the shift in the venue was due to the Belarusian involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Liverpool’s Conor Bradly led the side for the first time and had struck one into the back of the net in the 10th minute but the flag was up and it was offside. Belarus’ Fedor Lapoukhov showcased his brilliant goalkeeping skills to deny the opposition a chance to take the lead in the fixture. After a goalless draw, Belarus is at the top of the standings in Group C3 while Northern Ireland is in third place in the points table.