'I’m Going To Play Football For Another 10 Years': Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Physiological Age

Hyderabad: Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines after a huge revelations about his physiological age after tests done by a technology company. The 40-year-old Ronaldo disclosed that he is "physiologically 11 years younger" than his original age and joked that he can now "play football for another 10 years."

The tests was carried out by Whoop, a tech company specialising in fitness trackers and health monitoring devices that he is the brand ambassador. The tests included measuring physiological data like heart rate, heart rate variability that then gives information into his exertion, recovery and sleep.

Speaking on the Whoop podcast, Ronaldo revealed he has a biological age of 28.9. “I don’t believe it’s so good: my age is 28.9 years,” he told the host after learning he is biologically 11 years younger than his actual age. He even jested: “That means I’m going to be playing football for another 10 years!”

The Portuguese veteran also confirmed that he does 17,000 steps a day and sleep for at least 7 hours. "That’s how I live my life: I always move, football or playing with kids. So, I am not surprised. Sleep is probably most important tool that I have. Only moment in day you can recover and settle everything. Great night of sleep is important in life in terms of health span. I go to bed around 11-12 and wake up 8.30-8.45 am."

“When you are younger you think you are unbreakable. By age, the football demands physically a lot on the body. You have to managed that. You have to be smart, do things differently. I have learned from time and with my experience, and adjust year by year,” he further added.

Last year, following the game against Portugal vs Poland in UEFA Nations league, the 39-year-old Ronaldo told reporters insisted his focus remains on enjoying his football despite the looming spectre of retirement.

"I just want to enjoy [myself]," he said. "Plan for retirement? if it has to happen, in one or two years ... I don't know. I'm turning 40 soon. I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don't feel motivated, I will retire."

"I don't see myself managing a team; that's not in my plans," he said. "My future lies in other areas outside of football, although time will tell what happens."

Cristiano Ronaldo has already won five Ballon d'Or awards, holding records for most goals and assists in the Champions League, and being the top goal-scorer in men's international football. He also led Portugal to win the UEFA Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.