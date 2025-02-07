Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Emotional Tribute To Marcelo Viera

Hyderabad: Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo paid a heartfelt tribute to his former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo Viera through a social media post on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Ronaldo penned an emotional message after the legendary Brazilian left-back announced his retirement at 36. Marcelo last played for Fluminense and decided to draw curtains on his illustrious career after terminating his contract with the Brazilian club.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo, who shared a memorable camaraderie with Marcelo during their players at Real Madrid, took fans on a nostalgic journey, reminiscing about the glory days at the Santiago Bernabéu, where the duo formed one of the most formidable attacking partnerships in football.

"My brother, what an incredible career! We have lived a lot together, with years of achievements, victories, and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for my life. Thank you for everything, my friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of your life," Ronaldo captioned a photo of him and Marcelo on his Instagram handle.

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid for as many as nine years, from 2009 to 2018 while Marcelo spent nearly 16 seasons at the same club, cementing his status as one of the legendary left-backs of all time. He played an instrumental role in the club’s success, winning five UEFA Champions League titles, including the iconic three-peat from 2016 to 2018. His link-up play with Ronaldo down the left flank was one of the most feared combinations in world football, contributing to Ronaldo’s record-breaking goal-scoring feats.