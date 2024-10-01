Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Emotional Tribute To His Late Father On His Birth Anniversary After Scoring In Al-Nassr’s Win

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his late father helping Al Nassr secure a victory over Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League fixture on Monday. The Portuguese football star scored a later winner to help the knights of Najd emerge victorious over Qatari-club-based Al Rayyan.

After playing a 1-1 draw against Al-Shorta in their opening game of the tournament, the team needed a positive result. The team played without Ronaldo in the match but as soon as their prolific player was back on the field against Al Rayyan and the side delivered the desired outcome.

Sadio Mane gave Al-Nassr a lead in the (45 + 1’) minute. Ronaldo then doubled the advantage of his side with a left-footed strike in the 76th minute. The Portuguese star ran to the corner flag and looked skywards with both arms pointed upwards.

After the match Ronaldo revealed that his celebration was dedicated to his father.

“Today’s goal has a different flavor… I wish my father was alive because today is his birthday, it’s for him,” he remarked.

The 39-year-old’s father, José Aveiro passed away in 2005 and never got to see his son became one of the greatest in the sport.

Al-Nassr has played five matches so far in the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League and have occupied fourth position in the points table currently. He is the top-scorer for the team scoring five goals in the current edition of the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League.