Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Indian Sports Channels After Launching His YouTube Channel

Hyderabad: Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed the limelight recently by launching his YouTube channel. Ronaldo shattered multiple records with his YouTube channel as he got 15 Million subscribers in quick time. With the performance of his channel, Ronaldo has overtaken several sports YouTubers and sports channels in India.
Even cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar is yet to touch the count of 10 Million subscribers. Although he has a record of 100 centuries in international cricket, Sachin is yet to get a huge subscriber base on his YouTube channel.
Subscribers of the Indian sports channel and sports personalities are as follows
Star Sports
Star Sports is the channel with the most subscribers in India. The channel is subscribed by around 7.4 Million subscribers which is even less than half of the subscribers Ronaldo got on the first day of his launch of the YouTube channel.
Aakash Chopra
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra’s channel #Aakashavani is subscribed by 4.4 Million users. He is at 10th place amongst the Indian sports YouTube channels with the most subscribers.
Cricbuz
One of the leading cricket platforms in the country, Cricbuzz enjoys 2.6 Million subscribers on their YouTube channel. Also, it is at the 22nd position on the list of sports-related YouTube channels in India.
ESPNcricinfo
The YouTube channel is followed by 1.7 Million YouTube subscribers and they are ranked 36th in the list of channels with the most subscribers.
Sachin Tendulkar
Also known as ‘God’ in Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s channel is subscribed to by 1.6 Million users. His channel is at the 41st spot in the list of sports channels with the most subscribers.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin has 1.5 Million subscribers to his YouTube channel and his channel is at the 46th position in the overall list.