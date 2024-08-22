ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Indian Sports Channels After Launching His YouTube Channel

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtook YouTube channels of Aakash Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar In Subscribers ( IANS and ANI )

Hyderabad: Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed the limelight recently by launching his YouTube channel. Ronaldo shattered multiple records with his YouTube channel as he got 15 Million subscribers in quick time. With the performance of his channel, Ronaldo has overtaken several sports YouTubers and sports channels in India.

Even cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar is yet to touch the count of 10 Million subscribers. Although he has a record of 100 centuries in international cricket, Sachin is yet to get a huge subscriber base on his YouTube channel.

Subscribers of the Indian sports channel and sports personalities are as follows

Star Sports

Star Sports is the channel with the most subscribers in India. The channel is subscribed by around 7.4 Million subscribers which is even less than half of the subscribers Ronaldo got on the first day of his launch of the YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra’s channel #Aakashavani is subscribed by 4.4 Million users. He is at 10th place amongst the Indian sports YouTube channels with the most subscribers.

Cricbuz