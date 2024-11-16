Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out But Lionel Messi Makes It To The World's Most Valuable XI

Hyderabad: The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on a recent ranking of the most valuable players in football history. Ronaldo failed to feature as the most expensive-ever player in his position in a most valuable XI. On the other hand, Lionel Messi has stormed into the lineup.
A recent compilation by Transfermrkt (via TalkSport), listed the most valuable XI of the last 20 years. This list includes players' highest valuations throughout their careers.
Atletic Madrid's shot-stopper Jan Oblak is football's most-valued goalkeeper with a market value of £83 million (₹ 885.40 Crores) reached during the 2020-21 season and is still one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in Europe.
At right-back is Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who reached his maximum market value -- £92 million (₹981.40 Crores) during the same period. Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies also featured in the list, having reached a maximum £67 million (₹714.72 Crores) valuation in 2020.
The centre-back pairing consists of former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, who is valued at £67 million, and Liverpool's current captain Virgil van Dijk, whose valuation is £83 million (₹885.40 Crores). Van Dijk was the first defender to be valued at €100 million (₹889.60 Crores).
In the midfield, England's young talent, Jude Bellingham, is currently the world's most valued central midfielder, with a price tag of £150 million (₹1600.12 Crores). Additionally, Manchester City's experienced playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is also included in the list, valued at £125 million (₹1333.43 Crores).
Lionel Messi, football's most decorated player ever, reached his peak valuation of £150 million (₹1600.12 Crores) in 2018. He has been named on the right-side midfield. He will be joined by Vinicius Jr who will take care of the left side. Vinicius currently commands a market value of £167 million (₹1781.46 Crores).
Completing the XI are Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the forward positions with a valuation of £167 million (₹1781.46 Crores) apiece. Notably, each player on list reached their highest market value after the 2017-18 season.
Despite being the highest goal scorer in football history and a prolific goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to cut, having an all-time valuation of £100 million (₹1066.74 Crores).