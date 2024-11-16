ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out But Lionel Messi Makes It To The World's Most Valuable XI

Despite having the maximum valuation of over £100 million, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the cut in the World's Most Valuable XI list by Transfermrkt.

Despite having the maximum valuation of over £100 million, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the cut in the World's Most Valuable XI list by Transfermrkt.
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out But Lionel Messi Makes It To The World's Most Valuable XI (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on a recent ranking of the most valuable players in football history. Ronaldo failed to feature as the most expensive-ever player in his position in a most valuable XI. On the other hand, Lionel Messi has stormed into the lineup.

A recent compilation by Transfermrkt (via TalkSport), listed the most valuable XI of the last 20 years. This list includes players' highest valuations throughout their careers.

Atletic Madrid's shot-stopper Jan Oblak is football's most-valued goalkeeper with a market value of £83 million (₹ 885.40 Crores) reached during the 2020-21 season and is still one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in Europe.

At right-back is Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who reached his maximum market value -- £92 million (₹981.40 Crores) during the same period. Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies also featured in the list, having reached a maximum £67 million (₹714.72 Crores) valuation in 2020.

The centre-back pairing consists of former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, who is valued at £67 million, and Liverpool's current captain Virgil van Dijk, whose valuation is £83 million (₹885.40 Crores). Van Dijk was the first defender to be valued at €100 million (₹889.60 Crores).

In the midfield, England's young talent, Jude Bellingham, is currently the world's most valued central midfielder, with a price tag of £150 million (₹1600.12 Crores). Additionally, Manchester City's experienced playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is also included in the list, valued at £125 million (₹1333.43 Crores).

Lionel Messi, football's most decorated player ever, reached his peak valuation of £150 million (₹1600.12 Crores) in 2018. He has been named on the right-side midfield. He will be joined by Vinicius Jr who will take care of the left side. Vinicius currently commands a market value of £167 million (₹1781.46 Crores).

Completing the XI are Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the forward positions with a valuation of £167 million (₹1781.46 Crores) apiece. Notably, each player on list reached their highest market value after the 2017-18 season.

Despite being the highest goal scorer in football history and a prolific goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to cut, having an all-time valuation of £100 million (₹1066.74 Crores).

