Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Film Studio With Kingsman Director Matthew Vaughn

Hyderabad: Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to enter in the film industry through a new production studio, URMarv, in collaboration with popualr Hollywood filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

Already a global icon known for expanding his brand through fashion, perfumes, and watches, Ronaldo now aims to leave a footprint in cinema. The URMarv studio will combine Ronaldo’s global appeal with Vaughn’s reputation and experience as a filmmaker, bringing together the worlds of sport and film. Ronaldo shared a special post, announcing his new studio via social media.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has began his own YouTube channel in August last year that eventually broke all the records including the platform's record for views and follower counts within mere hours.

"This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business*, Cristiano Ronaldo said in a statement.



"Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he's a real-life superhero", Matthew Vaughn said in the same statement.



Vaughn is renowned for directing and producing hit franchises like Kingsman. His most recent work was the 2024 spy-thriller Argylle, starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.



Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and one of the wealthiest athletes globally, has often spoken about life after football, and is more focused on his other business ventures rather than being a club or national team coach.

Speaking about the retirement plan, Ronaldo has expressed his wish to complete 1000 career goals but accepts he may not have enough time left in his career in order to reach the milestone.