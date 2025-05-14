Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. makes Debut For Portugal U-15 In 4-1 Win vs Japan

All-time leading goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano dos Santos debuted for the Portugal U-15 National Team who defeated Japan by 4-1 on Tuesday in the first match of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament. Ronaldo congratulated his son via Instagram for a successful debut.

"Congratulations on your @portugal debut son. Very proud of you!," posted Ronaldo on Instagram.

The 14-year-old forward featured in Portugal’s win over Japan, with Braga's Rafael Cabral scoring a hat-trick. He marked a significant milestone in the family’s rich footballing legacy. Ronaldo Jr. came on the field in the 54th minute with Portugal going 3-0 up and added up to a dominant performance. His debut was a proud moment for Cristiano.

Currently playing as forward in Al Nassr's academy, Ronaldo Jr. is steadily rising through the ranks. He has already made waves with a 58-goal season while playing for Juventus’ youth academy.

He has also shared the football field with children of the other legends like Wayne Rooney's son, Kai during his stint at Manchester United’s academy. Clips of him imitating his father’s iconic 'Siu' celebration have become viral adding more to his popularity.

Ronaldo Jr.'s grandmother, Maria Dolores Aveiro was also present in the stand to see her grandson in the action.

Ronaldo Jr. will be looking to build on his debut in the ongoing Vlatko Markovic international tournament as Portugal will be squaring off against Greece on Wednesday. The final match of the tournament will be played on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo Sr is going strong at 40 while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.