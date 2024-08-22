ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Fastest To 1 Million Subscribers Record As He Launches YouTube Channel

Hyderabad: Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21 and straightaway scripted his name in the history books. Within just 90 minutes of opening his channel, Ronaldo broke the record for fastest to YouTube 1 million subscribers as his fans quickly subscribed to get a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

In less than a day after he opened his channel, the footballer's channel crossed 11.5 million subscribers. The football star announced the launch of his YouTube channel on his social media accounts, where he has a massive following. Ronaldo has 112.6 million followers on X platform, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.He named his Channel as - UR · Cristiano.

The 39-year-old's, who hails from Portugal, first video was watched by 7.95 million people within 13 hours.