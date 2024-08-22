ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Fastest To 1 Million Subscribers Record As He Launches YouTube Channel

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

Hyderabad: Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21 and straightaway scripted his name in the history books. Within just 90 minutes of opening his channel, Ronaldo broke the record for fastest to YouTube 1 million subscribers as his fans quickly subscribed to get a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

In less than a day after he opened his channel, the footballer's channel crossed 11.5 million subscribers. The football star announced the launch of his YouTube channel on his social media accounts, where he has a massive following. Ronaldo has 112.6 million followers on X platform, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.He named his Channel as - UR · Cristiano.

The 39-year-old's, who hails from Portugal, first video was watched by 7.95 million people within 13 hours.

Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He recently participated in Euro 2024 but was unable to lead his team to a title. The footballer had already announced that it would his last participation in the Euro Championship.

Although he remains physically fit, his natural ability as a goalscorer has diminished. This was evident in his European campaign, where he struggled to score crucial goals from within the box.

It is anticipated that once he retires, Ronaldo will transition into content creation and other business ventures that he is involved in.

