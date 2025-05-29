ETV Bharat / sports

Saudis In 'Difficult' Talks To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Next Season: PIF Source

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are reportedly in "difficult" talks with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his contract for next Saudi Pro League season.

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are reportedly in "difficult" talks with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his contract for next Saudi Pro League season.
Cristiano Ronaldo (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s association with his Saudi Football Club, Al-Nassr is highly likely to come to an end as Saudis are currently having difficult talks to keep the 40-year-old footballer for next season, PIF sources.

The Portuguese footballer hinted on Monday that he could leave the club with a social media post. He took to his X handle and cryptic message "chapter is over" caption a few hours after the conclusion of Saudi Pro League season.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” he posted. The message was accompanied by his photo in the Al-Nassr jersey.

more to follow...

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s association with his Saudi Football Club, Al-Nassr is highly likely to come to an end as Saudis are currently having difficult talks to keep the 40-year-old footballer for next season, PIF sources.

The Portuguese footballer hinted on Monday that he could leave the club with a social media post. He took to his X handle and cryptic message "chapter is over" caption a few hours after the conclusion of Saudi Pro League season.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” he posted. The message was accompanied by his photo in the Al-Nassr jersey.

more to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CRISTIANO RONALDO AL NASSRAL NASSRCRISTIANO RONALDOSAUDI PRO LEAGUECRISTIANO RONALDO SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.