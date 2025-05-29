Saudis In 'Difficult' Talks To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Next Season: PIF Source

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s association with his Saudi Football Club, Al-Nassr is highly likely to come to an end as Saudis are currently having difficult talks to keep the 40-year-old footballer for next season, PIF sources.

The Portuguese footballer hinted on Monday that he could leave the club with a social media post. He took to his X handle and cryptic message "chapter is over" caption a few hours after the conclusion of Saudi Pro League season.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” he posted. The message was accompanied by his photo in the Al-Nassr jersey.

more to follow...