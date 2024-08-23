ETV Bharat / sports

Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Subscribed By 30 Million Users In Two Days, Inching Towards Figure Of 1 Billion

Hyderabad: It is rightly said about Cristiano Ronaldo that he does not chase records but records chase the Portuguese footballer. Well, Cristiano Ronaldo is used to setting records on the football field, but now he is also setting records on social media.

Portugal striker Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel 'UR Cristiano' on August 21 and within 90 minutes, it became the fastest YouTube channel to reach 1 million subscribers. But the storm is not over yet as the number has risen to over 30 million in just two days and is expected to continue to grow as time goes by.

Ronaldo has uploaded only 19 videos on his YouTube channel so far and each video has millions of views. A video, in which Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgia talk about themselves and their relationship, has been viewed by nearly 10 million people.

Ronaldo's YouTube channel has also set a record by gaining one million followers in less than 90 minutes and he has also received the YouTube Golden Button. Now, he is also eligible to get the diamond button which is given to YouTubers when they reach 10 million subscribers. It's a feat that takes people years to achieve, but the 39-year-old accomplished it in just 10 hours.

Notably, in the shortest time, the person to reach 10 million subscribers before Cristiano's YouTube channel was Mr. Beast, who accomplished the feat in 132 days. Currently, Mr. Beast has 311 million subscribers on YouTube. If this number continues to grow, Ronaldo's YouTube channel could become the fastest-growing channel in YouTube history.