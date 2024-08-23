Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Subscribed By 30 Million Users In Two Days, Inching Towards Figure Of 1 Billion

Hyderabad: It is rightly said about Cristiano Ronaldo that he does not chase records but records chase the Portuguese footballer. Well, Cristiano Ronaldo is used to setting records on the football field, but now he is also setting records on social media.
Portugal striker Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel 'UR Cristiano' on August 21 and within 90 minutes, it became the fastest YouTube channel to reach 1 million subscribers. But the storm is not over yet as the number has risen to over 30 million in just two days and is expected to continue to grow as time goes by.
Ronaldo has uploaded only 19 videos on his YouTube channel so far and each video has millions of views. A video, in which Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgia talk about themselves and their relationship, has been viewed by nearly 10 million people.
Ronaldo's YouTube channel has also set a record by gaining one million followers in less than 90 minutes and he has also received the YouTube Golden Button. Now, he is also eligible to get the diamond button which is given to YouTubers when they reach 10 million subscribers. It's a feat that takes people years to achieve, but the 39-year-old accomplished it in just 10 hours.
Notably, in the shortest time, the person to reach 10 million subscribers before Cristiano's YouTube channel was Mr. Beast, who accomplished the feat in 132 days. Currently, Mr. Beast has 311 million subscribers on YouTube. If this number continues to grow, Ronaldo's YouTube channel could become the fastest-growing channel in YouTube history.
Ronaldo has nearly one billion followers on social media
Ronaldo currently has more than 30 million followers on YouTube. But, he has a large number of followers on other social media accounts. Ronaldo has 112.6 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram. This brings his total number of followers on social media to 948 million and he is about to reach 1 billion, which is incredible for any player.
Highest Earning Players
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player currently features for Saudi Arabia's Club Al Nassr and has represented Portugal in international tournaments for over two decades. Ronaldo is among the highest-paid athletes in the world. He is also the first football player to earn more than $1 billion. According to the American magazine Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo's wealth is more than 260 million dollars. Cristiano Ronaldo earns an annual salary of $200 million from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr football club, while his off-field earnings are estimated at $60 million.