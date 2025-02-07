ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo In Action; Where To Watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Fixture Live Streaming?

Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Pro League is halfway into the action, and Al Nassr has fallen well behind the pace in chasing the title. They are in fourth place in the points table, 11 points behind current league leaders Al Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has had an inconsistent season, dropping points on multiple occasions, which has kept them away from the title.

Al Nassr will face Al Feiha at Alawwal Park in Riyadh. The former will be looking to register their fifth win in a row, while Ronaldo and Co. will be aiming for a strong run after a torrid start to the season.

Al Feiha is currently 13th in the points table, just two points ahead of the relegation zone. Former Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling will face a tough challenge against the Al Nassr attack, which includes Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and new star striker Jhon Durran.

Details of the live stream for Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match

When will Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League fixture will be played?