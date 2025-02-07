ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo In Action; Where To Watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Fixture Live Streaming?

Al-Nassr will be up against Al Feiha on Friday in the Saudi Pro League fixture.

File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Pro League is halfway into the action, and Al Nassr has fallen well behind the pace in chasing the title. They are in fourth place in the points table, 11 points behind current league leaders Al Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has had an inconsistent season, dropping points on multiple occasions, which has kept them away from the title.

Al Nassr will face Al Feiha at Alawwal Park in Riyadh. The former will be looking to register their fifth win in a row, while Ronaldo and Co. will be aiming for a strong run after a torrid start to the season.

Al Feiha is currently 13th in the points table, just two points ahead of the relegation zone. Former Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling will face a tough challenge against the Al Nassr attack, which includes Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and new star striker Jhon Durran.

Details of the live stream for Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match

When will Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League fixture will be played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match will be played on Friday, February 7 from 8:50 PM ist

Where will be the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League fixture will be held?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League fixture will be hosted by the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Where the Indian fans can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League broadcast?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League football match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live stream of Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro will be shown?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League match will be streamed on the SonyLiv website and the mobile app.

TAGGED:

