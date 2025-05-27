ETV Bharat / sports

‘Chapter Is Over’: Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Al-Nassr Exit With Cryptic Post

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th club goal of his career but could not prevent a 2-3 loss for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Exit
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s association with his Saudi Football Club, Al-Nassr might come to an end as the legendary footballer hinted on Monday that he could leave the club. He uploaded a social media post with a "chapter is over" caption a few hours after the Saudi Pro League was finished.

The 40-year-old football icon wrote a cryptic message on social media in his post

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” he posted. The message was accompanied by his photo in the Al-Nassr jersey. The message from the star footballer has fuelled a discussion around his immediate future.

The Portuguese footballer joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 after a high-profile exit from Manchester United. His contract with the current club expires on June 30, 2025. However, he has not won any silverware with the team and so the five-time Ballon d’Or winner might be weighing on his next move.

Despite Ronaldo finishing as the top goal-scorer in the league with 24 goals, Al-Nasssr endured a trophyless season. The club was knocked out from the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League as they suffered defeat against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale and finished third in the Saudi Pro League.

FIFA Club World Cup is set to resume from June 14 but Ronaldo will miss the tournament as Al-Nassr has not qualified for the tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hinted at Ronaldo parting ways with the Saudi Club.

“Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs… who knows, who knows,” Infantino hinted during an interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed.

Al-Nassr conceded a 3-2 defeat against Al-Fateh in the final Saudi Pro League game.

