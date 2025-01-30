ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Secretly Marry Georgina Rodriguez? Social Media Post Leaves Fans Guessing

Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez her 31st birthday, referring to her "wife", reigniting their marriage speculations on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez her 31st birthday, referring to her "wife", reigniting their marriage speculations on social media.
Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodrigue marriage specualtions sparked after footballer wishes his partner on 31st birthday (Getty)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Hyderabad: Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited a buzz on social media regarding his marital status with long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez after his Instagram post went viral on social media.

Ronaldo, who currently has 920 goals to his name, shared a heartwarming message on Rodriguez's 31st birthday. In the post, the Portuguese footballer referred to her as "wife," following what appeared to be a slip of the tongue on social media. This led to discussion among fans on social media that the couple might have secretly tied the knot.

"For the mother, partner, friend, my wife… happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us, and your love infects us," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, accompanying it with a heart emoji to wish his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

While the couple has not officially confirmed their marriage, Ronaldo's use of the word 'wife' could suggest otherwise.

Rodriguez had earlier explicitly spoken about her wish to become a wife. "I have always had this idea of being a happy woman with my husband and my children, and this is what I have," she said in a chat with The Telegraph.

"Wonderful children, a man who loves me, who cares for me. I love him, I care for him, I adore him, I admire him, he is a very good person and I am happy to share my life with him. Marriage is in our plans, but now we have many interesting plans for the future. We have four children to educate and we are very focused on them," she had added.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have two children, while she is also the stepmother to his other three children.

