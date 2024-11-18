Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Breaking The Internet With Next Guest On YouTube Channel

Hyderabad: After gaining a massive number of followers on his YouTube channel, Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make waves yet again with a new guest. The Portuguese star launched his YouTube channel in August this year and gained a record 20 Million subscribers in just a span of 24 hours. The number has now crossed 60 million subscribers.

In one of his recent videos, Ronaldo was seen meeting his former teammate Manchester United Rio Ferdinand at his residence. The 39-year-old appeared to be a little surprised as the Englishman visited him early in the morning. Ronaldo said that he was shooting the video and Ferdinand was curious to know who will be the next guest on the Al-Nassr captain’s channel.

Ferdinand asked a different set of questions to guess the new guest but was unable to do so. Ronaldo added at the end of the conversation that he would break the internet when the new guest arrived on his YouTube channel. Fans and social media users have been making guesses over who might be the new guest.

There is also a discussion about his collaboration with famous YouTuber MrBeast who has a set of 330 million subscribers on his platform. A recent video from MrBeast has over 97 million views.

Ronaldo last featured in the UEFA Nations League fixture against Poland. He netted a couple of goals for the team. He scored his first goal through a penalty in the 72nd minute while followed it with a stunning goal in the 87th minute via bicycle kick.