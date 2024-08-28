Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fastest To Reach 50 Million Subscribers On YouTube

Hyderabad: Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history as he broke another YouTube record, becoming the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers landmark on Wednesday, August 28.
Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21, making his channel "UR · Cristiano." The footballer's channel crossed the 1 million subscribers mark within just 90 minutes of his channel's launch. Notably, he was also the fastest YouTuber to record 1 million subscribers on YouTube channel.
The legendary footballer's YouTube channel surpassed 50 million subscribers on the platform within six days of its launch. The 39-year-old channel crossed 40 million subscribers in 3 days. Currently, the subscriber count on his channel is 50.3M.
He has uploaded 15 videos on his channel with his "The Golden Button... for my golden kids" video being the most watched video with 45M views. He has also uploaded eight Short videos on his account.
Earlier, Ronaldo's channel was also the fastest to one million subscribers in just an hour and a half. One week after the launch of 'UR Cristiano' the legendary footballer has garnered more than 282,480,111 views and counting.
The Al Nassr's right-winger scored the 899th career goal through a free-kick, edging closer to the historic 900 goals mark during Al Nassr's 4-1 win over Al Feiha on Tuesday.
How much money has Cristiano Ronaldo earned from YouTube?
Ronaldo's estimated earning from YouTube might be in between $1.2 million and $6 million with at least over five million users watching each videos. Notably, YouTube pays about $6 for every 1,000 views, but this amount can vary depending on few factors like the ads interaction, where the viewers are located, and the type of content.