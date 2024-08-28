ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fastest To Reach 50 Million Subscribers On YouTube

Hyderabad: Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history as he broke another YouTube record, becoming the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers landmark on Wednesday, August 28.

Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21, making his channel "UR · Cristiano." The footballer's channel crossed the 1 million subscribers mark within just 90 minutes of his channel's launch. Notably, he was also the fastest YouTuber to record 1 million subscribers on YouTube channel.

The legendary footballer's YouTube channel surpassed 50 million subscribers on the platform within six days of its launch. The 39-year-old channel crossed 40 million subscribers in 3 days. Currently, the subscriber count on his channel is 50.3M.

He has uploaded 15 videos on his channel with his "The Golden Button... for my golden kids" video being the most watched video with 45M views. He has also uploaded eight Short videos on his account.