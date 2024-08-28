ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fastest To Reach 50 Million Subscribers On YouTube

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, who launched his YouTube channel on August 21, broke another YouTube record as he became the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers milestone on Wednesday. Ronaldo took only six days to achieve this landmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who launched his YouTube channel on August 21, broke another YouTube record as he became the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers milestone on Wednesday. Ronaldo took only six days to achieve this landmark.
Cristiano Ronaldo (IANS)

Hyderabad: Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history as he broke another YouTube record, becoming the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers landmark on Wednesday, August 28.

Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21, making his channel "UR · Cristiano." The footballer's channel crossed the 1 million subscribers mark within just 90 minutes of his channel's launch. Notably, he was also the fastest YouTuber to record 1 million subscribers on YouTube channel.

The legendary footballer's YouTube channel surpassed 50 million subscribers on the platform within six days of its launch. The 39-year-old channel crossed 40 million subscribers in 3 days. Currently, the subscriber count on his channel is 50.3M.

He has uploaded 15 videos on his channel with his "The Golden Button... for my golden kids" video being the most watched video with 45M views. He has also uploaded eight Short videos on his account.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who launched his YouTube channel on August 21, broke another YouTube record as he became the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers milestone on Wednesday. Ronaldo took only six days to achieve this landmark.
Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube channel (Screengrab from Ronaldo's YouTube channel)

Earlier, Ronaldo's channel was also the fastest to one million subscribers in just an hour and a half. One week after the launch of 'UR Cristiano' the legendary footballer has garnered more than 282,480,111 views and counting.

The Al Nassr's right-winger scored the 899th career goal through a free-kick, edging closer to the historic 900 goals mark during Al Nassr's 4-1 win over Al Feiha on Tuesday.

How much money has Cristiano Ronaldo earned from YouTube?

Ronaldo's estimated earning from YouTube might be in between $1.2 million and $6 million with at least over five million users watching each videos. Notably, YouTube pays about $6 for every 1,000 views, but this amount can vary depending on few factors like the ads interaction, where the viewers are located, and the type of content.

Hyderabad: Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history as he broke another YouTube record, becoming the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers landmark on Wednesday, August 28.

Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21, making his channel "UR · Cristiano." The footballer's channel crossed the 1 million subscribers mark within just 90 minutes of his channel's launch. Notably, he was also the fastest YouTuber to record 1 million subscribers on YouTube channel.

The legendary footballer's YouTube channel surpassed 50 million subscribers on the platform within six days of its launch. The 39-year-old channel crossed 40 million subscribers in 3 days. Currently, the subscriber count on his channel is 50.3M.

He has uploaded 15 videos on his channel with his "The Golden Button... for my golden kids" video being the most watched video with 45M views. He has also uploaded eight Short videos on his account.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who launched his YouTube channel on August 21, broke another YouTube record as he became the fastest to cross the 50 million subscribers milestone on Wednesday. Ronaldo took only six days to achieve this landmark.
Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube channel (Screengrab from Ronaldo's YouTube channel)

Earlier, Ronaldo's channel was also the fastest to one million subscribers in just an hour and a half. One week after the launch of 'UR Cristiano' the legendary footballer has garnered more than 282,480,111 views and counting.

The Al Nassr's right-winger scored the 899th career goal through a free-kick, edging closer to the historic 900 goals mark during Al Nassr's 4-1 win over Al Feiha on Tuesday.

How much money has Cristiano Ronaldo earned from YouTube?

Ronaldo's estimated earning from YouTube might be in between $1.2 million and $6 million with at least over five million users watching each videos. Notably, YouTube pays about $6 for every 1,000 views, but this amount can vary depending on few factors like the ads interaction, where the viewers are located, and the type of content.

Last Updated : 4 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CRISTIANO RONALDOFASTEST TO 50M YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERSCRISTIANO RONALDO YOUTUBERONALDO 50M YOUTTUBE SUBSCRIBERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.