Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured With Platinum Quinas Trophy; Adds Another Feather To His Cap

Hyderabad: Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has added another achievement to his illustrious career. He was awarded the Platinum Quinas at the Quinas De Ouro gala organised by the Portuguese Football Federation. Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer in international football history with 133 goals in 213 appearances. Also, he led the Portuguese side to the Euro Cup in 2016 and the UEFA Nationals League in 2019.

The 39-year-old was awarded the trophy for his achievements with the national side over the years. Portugal Prime Minister Luís Montenegro was attending the event alongside Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Fernando Gomes.

Ronaldo expressed joy in getting the award.

"It is an honor to receive this trophy. I see it as a beginning. Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work. At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap. Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? A round number, three digits, and then I started thinking about 150, 200, and it’s a tremendous feeling," he stated.

We have everything: stadiums, magnificent coaches, potential in these players, and the stars that we have. Not just in football, but in other sports. Fernando Gomes is the best president we have ever had," he concluded.

Ronaldo recently scored a goal in Al-Nassr’s 5-1 win over defending champion Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Nassr has 10 points from four games with a perfect record of four wins. However, they are the third place in the points table behind Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Ronaldo has netted 6 goals this season so far.