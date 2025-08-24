Saudi Super Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Unique Feat But Al-Nassr Loses Final On Penalties

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo was seen visibly devastated after Al Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli at the Hong Kong stadium on Saturday. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, but the Saudi club lost the game on penalties by 5-3. Ronaldo is yet to win any major trophy with Al Nassr despite playing for them since 2023. The Portuguese forward is the highest goal-scorer in international football with 138 strikes for the country.

Ronaldo creates history

The 40-year-old footballer marked a historic milestone, becoming the first player in the history of the sport to score 100 goals for different clubs. Yet, Ronaldo’s moment of celebration turned into a heartbreak as the team lost the title decider.

His illustrious career now includes 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and 100 goals for Al Nassr.

2-2 draw in Saudi Cup final

Ronaldo scored the first goal for Al Nassr in the 41st minute via a penalty as Al-Ahil were punished for Ali Majrashi’s handball. However, the club’s advantage was short-lived. Franck Kessi pounced on a weighted pass from Enzo Millot to put the ball into the net past goalkeeper Bento.

Both sides played with high intensity as Ronaldo tested Edouard Mendy from distance, while Firas Al-Buraikan’s strike from distance hit the woodwork. Marcelo Brozovic put Al-Nassr into the lead once again in the 82nd minute. Roger Ibaez then headed a corner from Riyad Mahrez to equalise the scoreline. With the match ending in 2-2 draw after stoppage time, the contest entered the penalties.

Al-Ahli win penalties

Al-Ahli were clinical in the penalties, striking the goal into the back of the net in all their attempts. Although Ronaldo coolly converted his penalty, his teammate missed one of the penalties, which resulted in the team’s defeat.

Second title for Al-Ahli

Al-Ahli won their second tournament title in 2016, beating Al-Hilal 4-3 on penalties. Al-Nassr have won the tournament on two occasions.