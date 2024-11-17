ETV Bharat / sports

Five Cricketers To Take More Test Wickets Than Runs; Two Indians In The List

Hyderabad: In Test cricket, where bowling and batting both have equal weightage, some of the bowlers have etched their names in the history books with unique feats. While batters put in hard yards to score runs, some of the bowlers have mastered the art of taking wickets.

Usually, a cricketer has more number of runs scored next to him as compared to the wickets he has taken in his career. However, there are some exceptions to the norm and some of the players have amassed more runs than wickets taken in Test cricket.

This list of unique cricketers indicated bowlers who had an excellent wicket-taking ability and that culminated in them taking regular wickets.

Bowlers with more runs than wickets taken in Test cricket

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar (India) - 242 wickets, 167 runs

The great Indian spinner was a part of the spin bowling quarter in the Indian team in the 1960s and 1970s. The quartet included himself, Erapalli Prasanna, S. Venkatraghavan and Bishen Singh Bedi. The Indian spin quartet produced some historic wins with the battery of such quality spin bowlers.

Chandrasekhar’s art of taking wickets is evident from the fact that there is a difference of 75 between his runs and wickets. The leg-spinner played 58 Tests taking 242 wickets and accumulating 167 runs throughout his career.

Chris Martin (New Zealand): 233 wickets, 123 runs

The medium pacer for New Zealand, Chris Martin is at the second spot in the list of the cricketers with more wickets than runs scored. Martin was one of the lead bowlers for the national side in the 2000s. The right-arm pacer showed immaculate precision during his red ball.

Martin played in 71 fixtures taking 233 wickets from them while scoring 123 runs. Martin was an effective bowler and a gap of 110 between runs and wickets highlight it.