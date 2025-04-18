ETV Bharat / sports

Cricketers Sent Me Nudes; Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s Child, Makes Shocking Claim

Hyderabad: Anaya Bangar, the child of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has made a shocking claim recently, revealing that several cricketers harassed her by sending their unsolicited nude photographs. During a recent interview, Anaya shared her struggles socially and also within the cricket fraternity since undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

While being asked about the reactions within the cricket fraternity after her surgery during an interview with Lallantop, she revealed that several cricketers sent her nudes.

"There has been support and there have been some harassment as well...There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of them," Anaya told.

"The person used to give gaalis in front of everybody. The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos. There was another instance, when I was in India, I told a puraane (veteran) cricketer about my situation. He told me let's go in the car, I want to sleep with you,” she also told about her troubling experiences.