Cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchchal Make Their Relationship Official

Hyderabad: Smriti Mandhana, the star batter of Team India women's team, is winning hearts with her game and charm. The young hearts were broken after seeing a recent social media post about her. The reason for that is that her relationship with music composer Palash Muchhal was made official. Muchchal shared photos of cutting the cake with Smriti to mark their five-year relationship. This batter also responded to that post. After seeing those photos, netizens posted comments saying 'cute'. Rumours are doing the rounds that both of them are dating. In this order, their five-year relationship was revealed.

So who is Palash?

The 29-year-old Palash is a music composer. He has done many music videos for T Series, Zee Music and Paul Music. He also directed Rickshaw (web series) and Aardh (film). He also starred in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Khele Hum Jee Jaan Se' alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. His sister Palak Muchal is also a successful singer in Bollywood. In the past, after sharing a video of Smriti playing the piano, Palash wrote that she was a new student.

Smriti, who has been playing a key role in the success of the Indian women's team for the last decade with her batting skills, said about her future husband on one occasion, "Wedding is an important moment in everyone's life. Every girl dreams of what her future husband should be like. I also have some dreams. Above all.. the one with whom I am getting married should have a good heart. Take care of me. Also need to understand my career. Career gets busy and sometimes I don't have time for him. Hence, I will enter into wedlock with that person, who understands and encourages me in my endeavours.''

