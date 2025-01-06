Cricketer Showered With Money In Live Cricket Match; Bizarre Scenes Erupt On Cricket Field

Thane: The phrase ‘raining fours and sixes’ is often heard from the commentary box when a batter smashes opposition teams for boundaries at frequent intervals. However, a local cricket match in Thane witnessed some bizarre scenes as bundles of notes were thrown at Cricket for his explosive batting style. The video of the same is doing rounds on the social media.

Spectators rushed to the field after watching some extraordinary big hits from the batter in the middle. He then ran towards the batter and threw notes of ₹500 at him. The incident occurred in Kongaon in the Bhiwandi district located on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi highway. Some of the netizens have claimed that the action from the spectator is an insult to the Indian currency.

Notes were thrown at cricketer during live cricket match (ETV Bharat)

70-70 cricket tournament was organised in Kongaon at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium. The competition was arranged by BJP’s Kalyan City President Varun Patil. The tournament was inaugurated by MP from Kalyan Loksabha Dr, Shrikant Shinde with his batting.

On the last day of the competition, a batter named Pawan was playing some big hits and had scored 35 runs during his stay at the crease. Witnessing his batting, spectator Vikas Bhoir ran into the ground to throw bundled of notes at the cricketer. Audiences also rushed to the ground to pick up the money and give it to Pawan.