Young Cricketer Dies During Live Cricket Match At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): The cricket world witnessed an unfortunate incident on Wednesday as a cricketer passed away during a live cricket match. During a match scheduled at the Garware cricket stadium, all-rounder Imran Patel collapsed on the ground while batting. Doctors confirmed the passing away of the batter after he was taken to the hospital.

Imran, who often participates in the local cricket was playing a solid knock. He smacked a boundary and was feeling uneasy after his knock. He told the umpire that he needed to take his medicines and started walking towards the pavilion. Before going out of the stadium, he collapsed on the ground and he was taken to the hospital afterwards.

Municipal commissioner of the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar G.Sreekanth was also present at the venue. He provided his Pilot car to assist him in taking him to the hospital. However, doctors announced him to be dead. He was quite popular at the local level due to his all-rounder performance. Many users on social media expressed their condolences after the incident. He left behind his mother, wife and three daughters.

Cricket has witnessed such unfortunate incidents in the past where a player collapsed due to some mishap. Recently, it was the 10th death anniversary of Phillip Hughes who died in 2014 after being hit by a bouncer in a domestic game in Australia.