IPL 2024 | RCB Win By 35 Runs, Beat SRH In One-Sided Affair

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, RCB rode on Virat Kohli's steady 43-ball 51, a quickfire 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green's 20-ball 37 not out to post 206 for seven in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH were restricted to 171 for 8. Shahbaz Ahmed (40 not out), opener Abhishek Sharma (31) and Pat Cummins (31) tried their best for SRH. Swapnil Singh (2/40), Karn Sharma (2/29) and Cameron Green (2/12) claimed two wickets each for RCB.

Match Live Updates Start From Here

Live updates from second innings

Over 11-20 (171/8)

Pat Cummins smashed three sixes and a four to keep SRH alive in the hunt with Shahbaz Ahmed standing on the other end. However, Siraj didn't let the game slip away from their hands and picked a wicket of Cummins and put the full stop on SRH's hopes to make a comeback. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried his best by smashing couple of boundaries, but it wasn't enough to take their side home. Jayadav Unadkat and Shehbaz took the game deep and played all 20 overs to reduce the margin of defeat to maintain a good Net Run Rate as the tournament enters into the buisness end. Finally, RCB won the match after exact month, breaking their six match losing streak in the ongoing season.

It looks like all sorts of troubles are being unleashed on SRH today. Wickets are falling on constant basis and no batter has found a firm footing in the middle so far. Karn Sharma clean bowled Nitish Reddy in the eighth over as he missed a sweep and the ball crashed into the stumps. The leg-spinner then sent Abdul Samad back to the pavilion and co-owner of the SRH, Kavya Maran, is looking annoyed with what is unfolding in front of her eyes. Shahbaz Ahmed is playing steadily but his knock has been too slow so far and hasn’t helped much to the cause of the chasing side.

SRH have shown so far in the tournament that when it comes to batting first they are a power-packed batting unit. However, today the top order has faltered in a chase of 207. Abhishek Sharma scored a quick-fire cameo of 31 runs from 13 deliveries. However, Travis Head (1), Aiden Markram (7) and Heinrich Klaasen (7) were dismissed in single digits. Swapnil Singh has been effective so far taking two wickets and SRH are in serious trouble with quick fall of wickets.

Live updates from first innings

Over 16-20 (206/7)

Cummins started the fag end with a 15-run over as the RCB batters hit three fours in the 16th over from the SRH skipper. Unadkat then dismissed Lomror in the next over as the batter tried to play a slog sweep against a slower ball but was caught in the deep. The finisher, Dinesh Karthik then walked in at the crease to finish the innings. Green-Karthik duo stitched a 32-run partnership for the seventh wicket but the latter was dismissed by Cummins.

Rajat Patidar scripted carnage in the 11th over as he amassed 27 runs from the over as he smacked Markande for four sixes on the trot. The 12th over from Cummins was a quite one as only six runs were garnered from it. Patidar completed his fifty from just 19 deliveries as left-arm seamer Undakat dismissed him with a low full toss on leg. Kohli was then also dismissed by Unadkat and RCB needed to step up the run rate in the last five overs.

Will Jacks soon followed Faf du Plessis back to the pavilion as Mayank Markande dismissed him with a teasing full-length delivery. Also, the run rate for RCB has slowed down afterwards as Kohli has kept the scoreboard ticking while Rajat Patidar is playing an aggressive knock. Patidar will now have to accelerate the innings while Kohli will have to play an anchor role form the other end.

SRH started with a spin against the two experienced Bengaluru openers and they started off really well. They started hitting from both ends and got successful in it. They collected 14 and 19 runs in the consecutive overs bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and skipper Pat Cummins. Cummins then brought their most successful bowler of the season T Natrajan and he delivered in his first over. Natrajan picked a wicket of skipper Faf du Plessis in his first with a slower bouncer. Will Jacks walked into the middle at number three and Cummins again brought a left-arm spinner in the attack, but this it was Shahbaz Ahmed. Ahmed kept it very tight, straight and into the stumps, giving no room for the batters to free their arms. Despite accumulating 41 off the first three overs, RCB finished the powerplay with only 61 runs on the board. A great comeback from the hosts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Impact Substitutes

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

