Cricket Returns To The Olympics After 128 Years; Six Teams To Participate In Event

Los Angeles: Cricket will return to the Olympics for the first time in a span of 128 years, and it will feature six men’s and women’s teams each. The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that the sport will be played in the T20 format. Six teams in the men’s as well as women’s category will contend for the title. Cricket will also be a part of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Program.

Six teams to participate

A total of six teams are going to take part in the tournament, and each gender has been allocated 90 athlete quotas. Thus, each squad will have 15 members in their roster. The criteria for the qualification isn’t revealed, but the USA might get a direct entry as hosts into the Olympics.

Five Sports are included in the Olympics

Cricket is one of the five new sports that will be included in the Los Angeles Olympics, alongside squash, flag football, baseball/softball, and lacrosse. The event programme for the Los Angeles Olympics was approved by the IOC Executive Board on Wednesday. The event will have 351 medal events, which is 22 more than the Paris Olympics.

Resurgence of Cricket in various sports competitions

Cricket has witnessed a resurgence in a few multi-sport events. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, women’s cricket was featured, and Australia clinched the gold by beating India in the final. Also, in the 2023 Asian Games, 14 men's teams and 9 women's teams took part, with India finishing at the top of the podium in both categories.

The process to include cricket commenced in August 2021 when the International Cricket Council expressed its intent to campaign for the inclusion of the sport. This resulted in a collaborative effort between the ICC and the LA28 Organising Committee. In October 2023, Cricket was officially proposed as one the five sports in the Olympic Programme.