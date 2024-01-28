Tendulkar hails England for standout performance, lauds Pope for scintillating knock

Hyderabad : Former cricketers, led by legendary Sachin Tendulkar, hailed the exceptional wins by England and West Indies over India and Australia in their respective Tests.

While West Indies humbled Australia in a day-night Test at Gabba in Brisbane by eight wickets, England stunned India by 28 runs in a nail bitter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad courtesy Olive Pope's magnificent 196 and Tom Hartely's seven for in India's second innings. In Brisbane, Steve Smith's valiant knock went in vain.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar termed England's win as a standout performance by the team on the Indian soil.

"The best stories are the ones with unexpected twists & @OPope32 scripted one for his team. When the chips were down for his team he shone through with a combination of sound shot selection, staying positive and good footwork, especially against our spinners. This is surely a standout performance by an Englishman on Indian soil," Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, including most Test tons, said the Rahul Dravid-led team needs some introspection. "England fought back really well to win the 1st Test and set up an exciting series ahead. Even after being 5 down in the 2nd innings, they were able to add more than 250 runs and those partnerships cost us the game. Despite being ahead in the Test at one stage, India have ended up on the losing side and will have some thinking to do ahead of the next Test. For me, Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope were the standout performers," added Tendulkar, a former India captain.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed England for showing exceptional cricket skills. "England showcased exceptional cricket to secure the win. Ollie Pope's triumph on Indian soil will echo for years. “I won’t complain even if the pitch turn from ball 1” this attitude made him dangerous. #INDvENG," Pathan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the Ben Stokes led side for the showing what can be achieved with a fearless and positive mindset. "Fantastic game of Test match cricket in front of a terrific crowd to support. Just shows what a fearless and positive mindset can achieve. Well played England #INDvsENG #TestCricket," Shastri, who was recently bestowed with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award, said on X.

Former cricketer and noted commentator Alan Wilkins also hailed West Indies and England for stunning victories. "Outstanding Test victories today for @englandcricket over @BCCI in Hyderabad and @windiescricket over @CricketAustrala in Brisbane. Ollie Pope, Tom Hartley, Shamar Joseph take a bow," Wilkins wrote on X.

Former England spinner G Swann said he was thrilled for the English side. "A stunning win for England in Hyderabad. Magnificent from Ollie Pope and extraordinarily magical for Tommy Hartley. I’m thrilled to bits for the boys @englandcricket," Swann added.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reflected on the magnitude of England's historic win. "It’s the first time in the history of Test cricket in India that a visiting team has gone on to win the Test after conceding a lead of over 100 runs. Tells you the magnitude of this achievement by England #IndvEng," Akash Chopra said on X.