Cricket Field Turns Into WWE Ring As Players Come To Blows In Local Cricket Match In UAE

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

The animated personalities on a cricket field often lead to a verbal spat but a local club match in UAE witnessed the banter elevating to a whole different level. The players were seen throwing punches and kicks at each other in the fixture.

Hyderabad: Cricket is always known as a gentleman’s game but the players often get into heated arguments on the field. However, a video is doing rounds on social media where players are seen throwing punches and kicks at each other. In the shocking incident, a sledging banter between the batter and bowler culminated in a physical altercation.

The video going viral is from MCC Weekdays Bash XIX League in UAE. Aerovisa Cricket and Rabdan Cricket Club were locking horns in the fixture. The match took a wild turn after a bowler from Aerovia celebrated an important wicket aggressively. The celebration was meant to boost the morale of the team. The celebration didn’t go well with the Rabdan batter and he lost his cool on the ground.

Soon, the argument between the two turned physical and both the players fell to the ground after continuing the brawl. The team members and umpires ran in to diffuse the situation and separate both the players.

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media leaving cricket fans stunned with how the incident unfolded.

This is not the first instance when the players from the two teams got into a physical altercation. Last year, a video from the Celebrity Cricket League was doing rounds where players got into a physical fight over a controversial decision from the umpire. The incident was so severe that the league was cancelled even before the semi-final.

