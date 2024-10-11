ETV Bharat / sports

‘Born In England, Peaked In Australia, Died In Pakistan’; Cricket Fans Slam Pakistan After Their Humiliating Defeat Against England

Cricket fans reacted on social media after Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat against England in the Multan Test.

Pakistan vs England
File Photo: Babar Azam (AP)

Multan (Pakistan): Pakistan conceded a humiliating defeat against England in the Multan Test as they were outplayed in all the departments. The hosts became the first team to lose a Test match by an innings despite scoring a 500-plus total in the first innings. Harry Brook shined for the hosts with a triple century while Joe Root smashed a double hundred during his stay at the crease. Jack Leach was impressive by taking seven wickets.

England’s batting unit smashed a plethora of records with their magnificent strokeplay. Brook became the batter to score the second-fastest triple-century and also the duo of him and Root inked the highest partnership for England. Pakistan have been in poor form and they suffered their sixth Test defeat in a row on Friday. The team faced the wrath of the cricket fans and social media was flooded with reactions to the defeat.

One ‘X’ user named sumit9680t showed the progression of cricket saying it was born in Pakistan, peaked in Australia but died in Pakistan. Another user stated that humiliation should be made a sport and Pakistan will excel in it.

Pakistan bowlers dished out a disappointing performance in the match as six of the bowlers conceded more than 100 runs. With the result, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

