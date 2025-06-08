Will Rohit And Kohli Retire From ODIs Too? Not BCCI, But This Board Planning Special Farewell For Duo

Hyderabad: The Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were expected to play for India in the Test series against England starting from June 20. However, both of them retired from the format before the start of the series. They had already retired from the shortest format after the World Cup held last year. Now, the only format they are yet to take retirement from is One Day Internationals (ODI).

The duo is likely to play against Bangladesh in August for a three-match series while they will tour Australia in October for another three-match ODI series.

Many have speculated that the duo might retire from the ODIs after the World Cup 2027 which is to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Cricket Australia’s CEO Todd Greenberg has revealed that they are planning special farewell for both the players. He is of the view that this might be the last time when both of them will be touring the Australian soil.

"This might be the last time that we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country. And if that is the case, who knows, it might not be, but if it is, we wanna make sure we give them a great send-off and a reflection of the incredible contribution they've made to international cricket," Todd Greenberg stated.

By the time of the 2027 World Cup, Rohit will be aged 40 while Kohli will be 38 which will make both of them a challenging task to stay fit and be in good form.

Neither players has officially announced their retirement yet and so the discussion around them stepping away from the format remains a hot topic.