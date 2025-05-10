Cricket Australia Arranges Charter Flight For Players To Get Out Of Pakistan

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia (CA) have arranged a charter flight from Pakistan to Dubai for Australian cricketers looking to leave Pakistan, amid escalating tensions with India.
According to the ABC News, CA told the news agency that it was the only way out of the country, as airports remain closed.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) have both been suspended, and their future is in doubt amid the ongoing conflict.The BCCI have suspended the IPL for a week but PSL's future remains unknown. Notably, it was the first time that both tournaments were clashing with each other's dates.
It's unclear when exactly some of the country's most high-profile players will land in Australia, with many having to organise their own commercial flights. "Players are not managed by Cricket Australia when competing in overseas franchises, and therefore the travel arrangements are their own," Media Advisor Cole Hitchcock told ABC News.
Cricket Australia says it has been in contact with all players regarding their safety and wellbeing, adding that the majority of players are either already home or on their way.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were aiming to move out PSL to Dubai, with six Australians featuring in that competition. Australian players in the PSL include Matt Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith, David Warner, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Owen, Max Bryant, and Sean Abbott.
"The safety and welfare of our players and staff is always a core priority and we support today's decision by the BCCI," Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said.
"We continue to work closely with the Australian Government, PCB and BCCI and are maintaining regular communication with players and support staff in both India and Pakistan."
Test captain Pat Cummins, fellow quicks Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett, along with coaching staff and media covering the competition. With the World Test Championship (WTC) around the corner, the Test regular are expected to get busy in training for the final against South Africa.