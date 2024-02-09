Cricket Australia Announce Test Squad for New Zealand Series, Michael Neser Makes Comeback

Cricket Australia have confirmed Micheal Neser's comeback in Australia’s Test set-up as they announce 14 14-member squad for the two-match series against New Zealand, commencing from February 9 at Wellington.

Melbourne (Australia): Cricket Australia have announced Australia's Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand, starting from February 29. Notably, this is Australia's first test series in New Zealand after a prolonged period of eight years.

Fast bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has also been recalled in the set-up and has the great opportunity to cement his place by performing well on seam bowling-friendly conditions in New Zealand. He last featured against the West Indies in December 2022.

On Friday, George Bailey, Chairman of the Selection Committee in a statement said, "It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time."

Lance Morris missed the opportunity to feature in the squad after suffering from a side injury during the Canberra ODI against West Indies. The right-arm pacer was called up for the Test series against Pakistan earlier in the summer.

Pacer Scott Boland has also been included in the squad despite suffering a knee injury. However, Neser and Boland are unlikely to get a game against the Black Caps unless there are injuries to Australia's pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The trio played in all five of Australia's Test matches against Pakistan and West Indies this summer. Australia whitewashed Pakistan by dominating the series and shared its two-test series with West Indies.

The two-test series in New Zealand will begin February 29 at Wellington and the second is scheduled for March 8-12 in Christchurch.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

