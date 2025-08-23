CPL 2025: 46-Year-Old Creates History With Five-Wicket Haul Against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Hyderabad: It is said that age is just a number, and the South African spinner Imran Tahir is living by it with his impressive performances in franchise cricket. The 46-year-old leg-spinner was on fire against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) while playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). Tahir played a key role in his team’s 83-run victory with the bowling figures of 5/21 in four overs.

Batting first, the Warriors posted 211/3 courtesy of fifties from Shai Hope (82) and Shimron Hetmyer (63). Tahir’s stunning spell ensured that the Falcons ended up way short of the target. Also, he broke multiple records during his impactful spell.

GAW have won both their matches in the tournament so far

Tahir shattered multiple T20 records

With the spell of 21/5, Tahir became the oldest captain to take a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket and the first after turning 40. Tahir, aged 46 years and 148 days, surpassed the record of Malawi captain Moazzam Ali Baig, who picked a five-wicket haul in the fixture against Cameroon in September 2024 at an age of 39 years.

Also, he became the second-oldest player to take a five-wicket haul after Tomakanute Ritawa, who took 5/19 in the match against Fiji in 2022 at an age of 46 years and 299 days. The leggie also joined the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Lasith Malinga, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the list of players with the most five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket, with five such instances.

Tahir in T20s

Tahir has picked 554 wickets from 436 T20 matches and is in the fourth position in the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the shortest format after Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, and Sunil Narine. The South African veteran has experience playing across various leagues.

GAW will play their next match against Saint Lucia Kings on August 26.