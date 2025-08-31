ETV Bharat / sports

CPL 2025: Alex Hales Creates History Becoming The Third Batter To Score 14000 T20 Runs

The right-handed batter joined an elite list including Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard. Gayle scored 14,562 runs in T20 cricket before stepping away from the sport. Pollard has accrued 14,012 T20 runs so far and is active in professional cricket.

Hyderabad: Alex Hales reached a special landmark in T20 cricket on Saturday as he became only the third batter to score 14,000 runs in the format. He reached the milestone while playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League in the match against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). Hales reached the milestone during his 74-run knock from 43 deliveries in the 17th match of the tournament.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl. Their bowlers dished out a collective effort to ensure the continuous fall of wickets. Akeal Hosein picked three wickets while Terrance Hinds picked two wickets. Shai Hope played a knock of 39 runs from 29 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and a single six. His knock helped the team post 163/9 on the scoreboard.

Chasing the target of 164, Alex Hales and Colin Munro scored fifties to form a solid foundation for the chase. The duo formed a 116-run partnership for the opening wicket. Andre Russell played a knock of unbeaten 27 runs from just 14 deliveries to help the team over the finish line.

The team completed the chase in just 17.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Knight Riders at the top in standings

TKR are at the top of the standings with five wins from six matches in the tournament so far. Also, they have a decent net run rate of +0.776. The team will play their next match against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Monday, September 1.

GAW are in fourth position in the standings with two wins and two defeats. They will play their next match against Barbados Royals on September 5.