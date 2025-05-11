County Championship Takes Dig At Virat Kohli Amidst His Retirement Rumours

Hyderabad: The official social media handle of England's first-class competition ‘County Championship’ has taken a dig at the star Indian batter Virat Kohli with their new post. According to some media reports, Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to retire and the board has requested him to reconsider his decision. The right-handed batter wants to take retirement before the upcoming tour of England starting from June 20.

Kohli’s decision has come a few days after the retirement of Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. After Kohli’s retirement reports surfaced on social media, the County Championship took a dig at the former India captain. The ‘X’ handle uploaded a video of England bowlers shattering the stumps in the ongoing season. They captioned the video 'We don't blame you Virat.’

Kohli boasts an average record in England scoring 1096 runs from 17 matches (33 innings) at an average of 33.21 including two hundreds and five fifties to his name. His only impressive tour in England came in 2018 when he finished the series as the highest run-getter accumulating 593 runs from ten innings at an average of 59.30 including two hundreds and three fifties.

Kohli’s Test form has experienced a downward spiral since 2020 racking up just 2028 runs from 39 matches at an average of 30.72. Since 2024, he has notched up 440 runs to his name from 11 matches at an average of 23.15.

As a result of a slump in Test form, his Test average dropped from 54.97 in 2019 to 46.85 currently.