ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Indians' All-Rounder Banned For Preferring IPL Over PSL

Corbin Bosch has been handed a one-year ban by the PCB after withdrawing from the league.

Corbin Bosch ban
File Photo: Corbin Bosch (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) have now handed a one-year ban to South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. He withdrew his name from the league despite being shortlisted in the first draft. The 30-year-old pulled out of the franchise league to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Mumbai Indians.

Bosch was named as a diamond pick for Peshwar Zalmi at the draft for the PSL. However, he was signed by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement later in place of his countryman Lizaad Williams for the upcoming season of the IPL. Both the IPL and PSL calendars were clashing, and so the all-rounder chose IPL over the latter. Thus, he was handed a one-match ban after evaluation from PCB.

"To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," Bosch's statement said.

MI have played five matches in the IPL 2025 so far, winning only one fixture while losing four contests. Bosch is yet to play for MI in the ongoing season but has played 86 T20 matches in his career so far taking 59 wickets from them.

PSL and PCB took a decision to hand the ban so as the action will be not repeated in the future. The PSL draft was held after the IPL mega auction, Bosch had picked MI over Peshwar Zalmi considering his career growth.

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) have now handed a one-year ban to South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. He withdrew his name from the league despite being shortlisted in the first draft. The 30-year-old pulled out of the franchise league to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Mumbai Indians.

Bosch was named as a diamond pick for Peshwar Zalmi at the draft for the PSL. However, he was signed by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement later in place of his countryman Lizaad Williams for the upcoming season of the IPL. Both the IPL and PSL calendars were clashing, and so the all-rounder chose IPL over the latter. Thus, he was handed a one-match ban after evaluation from PCB.

"To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," Bosch's statement said.

MI have played five matches in the IPL 2025 so far, winning only one fixture while losing four contests. Bosch is yet to play for MI in the ongoing season but has played 86 T20 matches in his career so far taking 59 wickets from them.

PSL and PCB took a decision to hand the ban so as the action will be not repeated in the future. The PSL draft was held after the IPL mega auction, Bosch had picked MI over Peshwar Zalmi considering his career growth.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CORBIN BOSCH IPLCORBIN BOSCH IPL 2025CORBIN BOSCH PSL BAN APOLOGYCORBIN BOSCH IPL PRICECORBIN BOSCH PSL BAN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.