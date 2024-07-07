Copa America QF: Uruguay Beat Brazil 4-2 In Penalties To Seal Semi-final Berth, 41 Fouls From Both Teams

Las Vegas: Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout and Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 victory over Brazil on penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

The teams combined for a tournament-high 41 fouls and just four shots on goal during a bruising, choppy match with little of the impressive soccer for which both South American powerhouses are known.

Uruguay's Nahitan Nndez was sent off after a red card in the 74th minute for a dangerous tackle on Rodrygo, but Brazil couldn't break through its 10-man opponent in the ensuing 21 minutes.

Uruguay led 3-1 after three rounds of the shootout when goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stopped der Milito and Douglas Luiz hit the post. Alisson Becker saved Jos Mara Gimnez's shot in the fourth round to keep Brazil alive, but Ugarte banged home the clincher.

After the third penalty shootout in four Copa America quarterfinal matches, Uruguay advanced to face Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Colombia routed Panama 5-0 earlier Saturday, extending its unbeaten streak to 27 consecutive matches. Defending champion Argentina faces Canada in the other semifinal Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The final is July 14 in Miami Gardens.

Brazil played without Real Madrid star Vincius Jnior, who watched from the stands under suspension after accumulating two yellow cards. The Seleo already are without Neymar, who hasn't played since tearing a knee ligament last fall during Brazil's loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.

That victory was Uruguay's first over Brazil in 13 meetings since 2001, but famed coach Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay has now beaten Brazil in back-to-back matches for the first time since 1992.