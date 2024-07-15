ETV Bharat / sports

Copa America Final: Argentina Captain Lionel Messi Leaves Field Due To Apparent Leg Injury Against Colombia

By PTI

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

Lionel Messi got hit on the right knee and had to leave the ground early during the Copa America final. He was quite emotional when was taking an exit from the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury, which could be the last COPA America tournament for the AC Milan striker.

Lionel Messi got hit on the right knee and had to leave the ground early during the Copa America final. He was quite emotional when was taking an exit from the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury, which could be the last COPA America tournament for the AC Milan striker.
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens (AP)

Miami Gardens (USA): Lionel Messi's night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury.

The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running full speed on the pitch as defending champ Argentina remained in a scoreless match against Colombia.

Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out. He was helped to his feet and immediately took his shoe off his right foot.

As he walked off the field, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took off his captains armband and threw his shoe to the ground in frustration. An emotional Messi was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat.

Messi went down in the first half after landing awkwardly when chasing a ball out of bounds. He rolled over several times as he grabbed at his lower right leg. Trainers worked on the area for a few minutes before helping him to his feet. He walked slowly toward the sideline before returning to the game.

Messi had been dealing with a leg injury and discomfort through much of the tournament and missed Argentina's group stage finale. He had one shot attempt in the first half Sunday.

