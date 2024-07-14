ETV Bharat / sports

Copa America 2024: Uruguay Beat Canada 4-3 On Penalty Kicks To Finish Third

Charlotte (US): Luis Surez still has a knack for big plays. The 37-year-old Surez, Uruguay's career scoring leader, tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night to finish third in the Copa America.

Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved Ismal Kon's weak penalty kick after the shooter's stutter step on Canada's third attempt, and Alphonso Davies put Canada's fifth and final kick off the crossbar.

Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Surez converted Uruguay's attempts past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair while Jonathan David, Mose Bombito and Mathieu Choinire made their kicks for Canada, which went first in the shootout.

Uruguay is one of the three best teams of this tournament and taking into consideration that the tournament included Central, North and South America, and we finished third, allows us to be optimistic, Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said through an interpreter. But Bielsa clearly wasn't happy with his team's effort, and added that he may have misjudged how tired his team was after playing on just two days rest.

The draw was barely deserved, Bielsa said. Bielsa praised Surez's "physical skills and mental aptitude" after the match following his 69th international goal on a quick attack following a centering pass from Jos Mara Gimnez.

It is very well known what he has done throughout his career and having shared this time with him, I believe he is a top-notch player and a great teammate, Bielsa said of Surez.

Canada, which hired American Jesse Marsch as coach in May, will consider the tournament one of its best performances since winning the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Canadians reached the World Cup for the second time in 2022, the first since 1986.

Canada made six changes for its starting semifinal lineup and Uruguay made two. Davies, Canada's top player, entered in the 62nd minute after leaving the semifinal with a leg injury. Marsch said his players made a statement and are well ahead of where he thought they'd be at this time.

The players are disappointed in the way that we gave the match away, Marsch said. But I was very positive with them. We have been together for about six weeks and to play against one of the best teams in the world and dominate the match we were too much for them for most of the match is pretty good. He said his team simply gave the ball away too often in the final minutes.