Rohit Sharma Can Even Play 2027 ODI World Cup; Congress Leader's Remarks 'Insulting': Coach Dinesh Lad

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, on Monday said the Indian skipper is fit enough to play even the 2027 ODI World Cup even as he slammed Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed, who called the Indian skipper "fat".

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mumbai-based Lad said, "The statement (by the Congress leader) that Rohit Sharma is fat and he is most unimpressive captain is actually wrong."

"Rohit has won so many matches for India. 93 per cent of the matches in ICC tournaments have been won under his captaincy," said Lad, who first coached Rohit at a school in Borivili in Mumbai.

"India has won the T20 World Cup 2024 under his leadership. India also reached the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 under his captaincy. Earlier, in the 50-over World Cup, he scored five hundreds (in the 2019 ODI World Cup held in England). If he has become fat, can he play cricket? At the international cricket, one has to remain fit. After the 2024 T20 World Cup, it was a good thing that he announced retirement from T20s, as he had to focus on ODIs and Tests," added Lad, also the coach of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

On Sunday evening, Shama, right after Rohit Sharma lost his wicked in the Champions Trophy game against New Zealand, wrote on her X handle: “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!"

The post triggered massive controversy as social media users slammed the Congress spokesperson, who eventually deleted the post.

Speaking on Rohit's fitness and game prospects, Lad said he is even ready to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. "The way he is batting, he does not play for himself. If he plays for himself, he can score a hundred easily, as his defence is good, but (he) plays for the team. He lays a strong foundation, and that helps the batters who come after him; they are not under pressure," added Lad, a Dronacharya Award winner.

"No one should unnecessarily give such a statement. Giving such a statement is like insulting the player. Every player plays for the country," he said.

The Congress distanced itself from the statement made by Shama Mohammed and asked her to delete the X post, while the BJP hit back at the grand old party. After the incident, Shama clarified her side, saying her tweet was generic and she didn’t intend any body-shaming.

“It was a generic X post about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that," she told ANI.

The Indian team led by Rohit has qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy and will now take on Australia. Rohit Sharma, who hails from Mumbai, is also one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as under him the Mumbai Indians have won five titles.