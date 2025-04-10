Compound Archery To Make Olympic Debut At LA28, Boosting India's Medal Hopes

Hyderabad: Compound archery is all set to make its Olympic debut at the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Games, a sport where India will fancy their chances to win a medal.
India have never won an Olympic medal in archery -- a sport where their compound archers have consistently outshone their recurve counterparts in recent years. . The Games will now feature a compound mixed team medal event, in addition to the existing five recurve events: men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, and mixed team.
“We waited for this day for a long time. This will definitely give a huge boost to our Olympic medal hopes,” Abhishek Verma, India’s most decorated compound archer, told PTI from Florida after winning a team bronze at the World Cup Stage 1.
"Hopefully, archery’s first Olympic medal for India will come from the compound section,” added Verma, a veteran of the sport who has been flying the Indian flag high since making his World Cup debut 16 years ago.
Verma has alone won two gold, two silver, and six bronze medals in the mixed team event at the World Cup -- the same format that will now feature in the Los Angeles Games.
“It was disappointing when compound archery missed out in its earlier bids for Olympic inclusion, but we never lost hope,” said Verma, who is also a member of the World Archery Athletes' Committee.
He is also hopeful that by 2032 Olympics compound archery will have all the three disciplines -- individual, team and mixed.
However, Verma was quick to stress that the focus remains on collective success.
“We will work in tandem with our recurve archers to give India’s Olympic mission a big boost. Ultimately, we are one team with a common dream.”
India’s compound archers have been making a strong statement on the world stage. At the Shanghai World Cup recently, India won a record eight medals -- their best-ever haul at a single World Cup edition. Five of those medals, including four golds, came from the compound category. (with agency inputs)