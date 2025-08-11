Community Shield 2025 Highlights: Crystal Palace Edge Past Liverpool On Penalties To Win Title

Hyderabad: Crystal Palace stunned English Premier League (EPL) champions Liverpool 3-2 on penalties to win the Community Shield after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Wembley on Sunday. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s penalty-saving heroics played a key role in the team’s victory. Notably, the club won their first FA Cup title three months ago.

Oliver Glasner and Co. bounced back in the match after going down by two goals. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Mark Allister and Harvey Elliott all missed their shot in the penalty shootout. Two of those spot kicks were saved by Henderson.

Crystal Palace win on Penalties

The club’s recent signings - Florian Wirtz, bought by the club from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million and Jeremy Frimpong played a key role for Liverpool. Manager Arne Slot, who led the club to the EPL title last season, played a star-studded XI, including newcomers. On the other hand, Crystal Palace played fearless football to claw back into the match despite lagging behind twice.

The Reds took the lead in the fourth minute of the clash as recent signing Hugo Ekiti scored. Wirtz provided an assist to the striker, and he put the ball in the goal from outside the box. Philippe Mateta provided an equaliser for Crystal Palace in the 17th minute with a goal.

Four minutes later, Frimpong added to the tally of Liverpool, providing them a 2-1 lead. Palace equalised in the 77th minute through Ismail Sarr. Senegalese footballer made it 2-2 on a counter-attack by tapping in Adam Wharton's through ball. Thus, the match entered penalties as the scoreline was 2-2 after regulation time.

Mateta, Ismail Sarr, and substitute Justin Deveney converted penalties for Crystal Palace while Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai scored penalties for The Reds.

EPL to start from August 16

The new season of the EPL will start on August 16, and Liverpool will take on Bournemouth in their first round fixture. On the other hand, Crystal Palace will lock horns against Chelsea in their opening match of the tournament. Liverpool will be aiming to defend their title in the tournament.