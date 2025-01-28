Comeback Ranji Trophy Game Of Virat Kohli To Be Streamed On JioCinema

ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railway will be live-streamed on JioCinema. This will be Virat Kohli's comeback game to Ranji after 13 years.

Delhi's player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Delhi and Railways, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 28, 2025 (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 6:58 PM IST

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli will make a return to the prestigious Ranji Trophy after a whopping 13 years and his comeback game - Delhi versus Railways will be livestreamed on JioCinema. The game begins on January 30 and will be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.

"Yes, the Delhi versus Railways match, featuring Virat Kohli, will be streamed on JioCinema," a high-placed source told ETV Bharat. Virat, who hails from Delhi and represents the side in the domestic circuit, last played a Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh in November 2012 in Ghaziabad.

The match suddenly gained importance after Kohli decided to play it. The move by Kohli comes apparently after a diktat given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which asked all players to play domestic cricket. Kohli had a terrible time during the five-Test match series in Australia, which India lost, and perished cheaply.

The stage is set for the comeback of King Kohli as the ace right-handed batter toiled hard in the nets ahead of the encounter, which will see him play for Delhi. Before the game, Kohli also had a net session with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

Surely when Kohli turns out at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, he will be the cynosure of eyes. It is also understood that there have been elaborate arrangements made for the spectators by the DDCA, which is hosting the game. A large number of spectators are expected to throng the venue to see their favourite cricketer play the national championship.

