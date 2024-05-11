Exclusive: Come November, Mohammed Shami Likely To Be Fit For Tour Down Under

Kolkata (West Bengal): Indian speedster Mohammed Shami who last played and cantered in blue shirts in the ICC men's World Cup in November 2023, is set to return to the India fold for the tour of Australia if things fall in place.

"Shami is India's top bowler and the best bet for the country in the Test matches. It would be great if he attains full fitness and partners Jasprit Bumrah in the tour of Australia during the end of this year," a top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source privy to the information told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

The source further said that pace bowlers need to be nurtured carefully so that they can perform at the highest level for a longer period.

"The workload management has to be perfect, particularly for pacers. We have seen how a promising Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav was pushed despite injury and he is now cooling his heels on the bench. That should not happen," the source pointed out.

However, India will tour Down Under in November for a five-Test series starting at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) in Perth commencing on November 22.

The star India pacer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the last six weeks or so. "Shami looks on track with his recovery after undergoing such a surgery. He is expected to be fit ahead of the tour of Australia later this year," the source said.

Shami is recovering after successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon. The surgery was done in England on February 26.

Just prior to his injury, Shami had run through the world's top batting orders in the ICC Men's World Cup claiming 24 wickets in seven outings. Thus he registered another record to his name as the highest wicket-taker in the history of 13 editions of the ICC Men's World Cup. He scalped a total of 55 wickets in his career spanning three World Cups.

Meanwhile, India will play another four Test matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. India are touring for a 5-Test series for the first time in 33 years. The last time India played there for a five-test series was a disaster after India lost 4-0 under the captaincy of Mohammed Azharuddin.