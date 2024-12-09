Cole Palmer Breaks English Premier League Record; Chelsea Registers 4-3 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

Hyderabad: Cole Palmer has scripted history as he became the player with the most penalties without missing in English Premier League (EPL) history. He achieved a significant record during the EPL clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Palmer scored all 12 of his penalties in the Premier League, breaking the record previously held by Yaya Toure.

Riding on Palmer's brace, Chelsea secured a clinical 4-3 win after coming from behind to win over Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The London derby started quickly, with Tottenham taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes. Former Chelsea player Dominic Solanke scored first, followed by a precise finish from Dejan Kulusevski, who took advantage of mistakes made by Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

However, Chelsea quickly found a foothold and bounced back from behind. Jadon Sancho scored the first goal in the 17th minute with an exceptional strike, reducing the deficit heading into the break.

Chelsea started to dominate proceedings in the second half, with Palmer leading the side's resurgence. In the 61th minute, Yves Bissouma forced Moises Caicedo to make a foul in the box, and Palmer scored the equaliser on penalty to level the score at 2-2.

In the 73rd minute, the visitors took a lead when Enzo Fernández converted the brilliant setup by Palmer. The Englishman then added his second goal of the night from the penalty spot in the 84th minute, calmly dunking the ball past the goalkeeper with impressive composure.

Palmer's exceptional penalty performance allowed him to set a Premier League record for the most penalties scored without a miss—12 out of 12. He also surpassed Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's record for the most Premier League goal contributions in a calendar year, totalling 39.

Football analyst Jamie Carragher praised Palmer's performance on Sky Sports, describing him as "coolness personified" and highlighting his transformative impact on Chelsea.

Son Heung-min scored a consolation goal for Spurs during stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for Ange Postecoglou's side. This defeat marked Tottenham's second loss of the week, leaving them in 11th place with 20 points.

The victory propelled Chelsea to second place in the Premier League table with 31 points, closing the gap to four points behind leaders Liverpool. Enzo Maresca's team showcased resilience and quality, marking a crucial step in their title ambitions.