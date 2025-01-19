Watch: Coldplay's Chris Martin Gives Shoutout To Jasprit Bumrah During Mumbai Concert

Hyderabad: During a concert in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, January 18, Coldplay's Chris Martin surprised the crowd by giving a shoutout to India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. While performing one of his famous songs, "A Sky Full of Stars," the crowd joined in, creating a wonderful atmosphere.
As the song continued, Martin quickly grabbed the mic and said they would have to finish the show soon because Bumrah wanted to play cricket with him backstage. The Coldplay frontman humorously added that the Indian pacer was desperate to bowl at him.
Chris Martin gives a special shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah during his concert in Mumbai#ChrisMartin #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/ndXMJs3Qsb— Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) January 18, 2025
"Hold on, we have to wrap up the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage," said Martin. "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."
The fans got excited hearing the mention of Bumrah as they felt that the Indian pacer could make a surprise appearance on stage during the concert. However, that didn't happen in the end as Indian.
The Coldplay concert in Mumbai certainly turned into a 'paradise' for the fans in Mumbai as Chris Martin captivated the crowd and even addressed them in Hindi. The Bumrah shoutout certainly added to the excitement of the night.
Bumrah set for Champions Trophy assignment
While he may not have appeared during the Coldplay concert, Bumrah has been named in India's Champions Trophy squad, but will the ODI series against England at home, starting from February 6. The India pacer, who picked up 32 wickets during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, is expected to lead India's attack during the tournament.
However, Bumrah is recovering from a back spasms he picked up at the end of the Australia tour. According to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, the Indian pacer will be monitored by the medical staff, as they're expecting him to be fully fit for the entire duration of the tournament.
India's squad for the Champions Trophy:
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.