Watch: Coldplay's Chris Martin Gives Shoutout To Jasprit Bumrah During Mumbai Concert

Hyderabad: During a concert in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, January 18, Coldplay's Chris Martin surprised the crowd by giving a shoutout to India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. While performing one of his famous songs, "A Sky Full of Stars," the crowd joined in, creating a wonderful atmosphere.

As the song continued, Martin quickly grabbed the mic and said they would have to finish the show soon because Bumrah wanted to play cricket with him backstage. The Coldplay frontman humorously added that the Indian pacer was desperate to bowl at him.

"Hold on, we have to wrap up the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage," said Martin. "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

The fans got excited hearing the mention of Bumrah as they felt that the Indian pacer could make a surprise appearance on stage during the concert. However, that didn't happen in the end as Indian.