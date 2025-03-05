Coldplay Concert At World Cup 2026? FIFA President Confirms Half-Time Show In Final

Hyderabad: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has promised a first-of-its-kind halftime show in the final of the World Cup 2026, something which happened during the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.
The FIFA president took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, to confirm the news to the fans. Infantino disclosed that he would contact the British band Coldplay to execute his vision.
The 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is scheduled to commence from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament will feature 104 matches instead of the previous 64 games. This time, the tournament will also see an additional knockout round.
The 2026 World Cup final will be held in New Jersey at the home of the National Football League's New York Giants and New York Jets.
"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York, New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen," Infantino said on Instagram.
FIFA will be working with international education and advocacy organisation Global Citizen as well as British band Coldplay for the halftime show.
Canada will host 13 games in total, including 10 in the group stage, split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will also get 13 matches conducted in 11 cities across the United States.
The open-air stadium for the final, which opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 82,500, hosted the Copa America Centenario final in 2016 when Chile denied Lionel Messi's Argentina for a second time in a penalty shootout.
FIFA has not announced the kickoff times for the games.