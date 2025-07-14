EXCLUSIVE | Coimbatore Girl Maaya Revathi Dreams Big After Wimbledon Juniors Debut

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: For 16-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi from Coimbatore, tennis was not love at first sight. But over time, it became her passion, so much so that today she is making headlines after her debut in the Wimbledon Juniors.

Though she narrowly lost her final qualification match in the prestigious tournament, her journey from Tamil Nadu to London has been inspirational.

Born on June 12, 2009, in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Maaya started playing tennis at the age of eight and is ranked 653 in the WTA Singles Rankings as of June 30, 2025.

Speaking from London in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Maaya recalled, "Cricket is a religion in India and my father used to play cricket, volleyball and badminton. But he also watched tennis and was very keen on putting me into an individual sport."

"I started playing tennis when I was eight. He (my father) didn't want me to get into a team sport. But he encouraged me to play some sport so that I could become more disciplined and organised in my life. Any sports helps that way, off the court. That was his intention when he put me in tennis. But honestly, it was not a 'love at first sight' kind of sport for me," she said.

Once she understood the game, she practised rigorously and started enjoying it. By the time she was 10, her interest in tennis had grown considerably.

Soon, her talent was recognised by the Rafa Nadal Academy, which offered her a scholarship to train in Spain. She now trains full-time there under the tutelage of Rafael Nadal and his expert coaching team at the academy.

Since January 2025, Maaya has been training under elite coaches, gaining exposure to top facilities and international competitions. Eventually, her mother also relocated to Mallorca to support her during this crucial phase of training.

"The more I competed, the more I felt at home on the court. That made me pursue the sport professionally," she quipped.

Asked whether she watched tennis growing up, she admitted, "I don't really remember watching the sport earlier. I wasn't either keen on tennis initially."

"My dad used to watch tennis when he was young, but not so much after I was born," she added.

Known for her all-court game, Maaya has been an exciting young talent who likes to win on her own terms. Her powerful, versatile play style equipped with all skills and weapons, has made her a promising competitor at the highest levels of the professional game.

Her performance at the recent WTA 125 event in Mumbai, where she entered the draw as an unranked player, earned her a national and global recognition as as she became the youngest ever Indian player to earn a WTA ranking. For the record, her career-best WTA Singles Ranking is 642.

During the conversation, Maaya expressed gratitude to all those who have supported in her journey, especially her parents. "Tennis is an expensive sport. One thing I am very grateful for is that I have had the best people around me and a beautiful circle of well-wishers. It is not just about support but people who genuinely want me to do well," she added.

She also admitted that 2024 was a rough year for her as she couldn't win a single junior singles title. But she said people stood by her even in that bad phase.

Travelling too has its challenges. "It is financially difficult for my parents to travel with me, so usually one of them travels along. They have struggled a lot, but I am happy that finally things are falling into place now," she said.

Reflecting on her Wimbledon Junior campaign, she said she could have done much better in the event. "I know I could have done much better. I lost the final qualifying match despite having so many opportunities to win it. It was a close game. I could have qualified easily. But credit to my opponent, who played really well," she added.

"After Wimbledon (Juniors), my short-term goal for now is to win a junior slam (Grand Slam) before I finish my juniors. I am also playing a women's tournament in London. So I want to try and win a junior's slam and balance it with a bit of women's tennis too," she added.

But her bigger dream lies ahead. "My long-term goal is to win a Women's Grand Slam title in singles, a feat that no Indian has been able to achieve so far. Hopefully, I will reach World No. 1 and win multiple Grand Slam titles. That has been my dream," she expressed, adding that her focus is to achieve the short-term goals first and progress the way she is doing.

Asked about her inspiration, Maaya replied, "For me, it is going to be Serena (Williams) and Rafa (Rafael Nadal). And my inspiration when I started playing tennis was surely my dad."

"Tennis taught me so much in life. For the lessons it has taught me off the court, I deeply respect the game," she said.